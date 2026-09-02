Man seriously injured from ladder fall in Moreleta Park

A patient sustained serious injuries after falling about four metres from a ladder in Moreleta Park, Pretoria east, shortly after 14:00 on September 1.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) was dispatched to the scene and arrived alongside an Advanced Life Support paramedic from a private ambulance service.

According to VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser, the ladder slipped from underneath the patient, causing the fall.

“Emergency responders found the patient with a large laceration to the neck, which narrowly missed the trachea and major blood vessels.”

The patient also sustained injuries to the shoulder and arms.

Visser said the injuries required immediate medical attention.

“This was a serious incident, particularly because of the location and extent of the neck injury. The laceration came extremely close to the patient’s trachea and major blood vessels. Our team worked alongside the Advanced Life Support paramedic to stabilise the patient on scene before transporting [the patient] to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” said Visser.

The VEMRU spokesperson thanked Emer-G-Med and Emergency Medical Solutions for their assistance on the scene.

VEMRU is a registered non-profit company (NPC) and public benefit organisation (PBO) that provides free medical and trauma emergency response services.

The organisation relies entirely on sponsorships and donations to cover its operational costs.

“We are able to provide this service to the community because of the support we receive from donors and sponsors,” Visser said.

“Every contribution helps us keep our responders equipped and available to assist people when they need emergency medical care most.”

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting VEMRU can explore donation options on the NPC’s home page: www.vemru24.co.za. As a Section 18 registered organisation, donors may receive tax incentives.

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