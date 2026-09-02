Rain, hail and strong winds possible in Pretoria

Pretoria residents should prepare for a sharp change in weather, with thunderstorms, possible hail, strong winds and cooler temperatures expected from Friday as a powerful cut-off low moves across South Africa.

According to Vox Weather, the system will begin affecting the western and central parts of the country from Thursday before moving eastwards and spreading rain across all nine provinces on Friday.

Pretoria is expected to remain warm and mostly dry on Thursday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across Gauteng from Friday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said there was a risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng, North West and the Free State from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Storms may bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds.

Daytime temperatures in Pretoria are expected to drop from about 29°C on Thursday to the low 20s from Friday and through the weekend. Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain around 10°C to 12°C.

Wet conditions are expected to continue over the weekend, with further rain and thunderstorms forecast across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The most severe weather is expected in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and the Cape provinces.

Vox Weather said accumulated rainfall could approach 150mm in some areas of the North West or the Northern Cape, depending on the system’s exact path. This could result in widespread flooding.

Wind gusts of between 60km/h and 90km/h are possible across parts of the Cape provinces and central interior, while gusts could exceed 100km/h in parts of the Northern Cape on Friday.

Yellow impact-based warnings for damaging winds, disruptive rainfall and severe thunderstorms are already in place for several parts of the country.

Residents should monitor updated forecasts and warnings as the system develops. They are advised to avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges, secure loose outdoor objects and stay away from trees and metal structures during thunderstorms.

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