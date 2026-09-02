WATCH: Bus windows shattered during Spring Day celebrations in Tshwane

Two Tshwane buses were damaged during Spring Day celebrations in Lotus Gardens and Danville, further straining the city’s already limited fleet.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the first incident occurred in Lotus Gardens at approximately 16:50 on Tuesday, September 1.

According to Mashigo, a group of young people blocked the road, verbally abused the driver of bus number 1055 and demanded that he open the doors.

“Some members of the group subsequently climbed onto the roof of the bus, causing damage to the bus,” he said.

The full extent and cost of the damage will only be known once the vehicle has undergone a detailed assessment.

Footage shared on social media shows a large group of young people surrounding the bus, with some appearing to climb onto the vehicle while others move through the road.

A separate incident took place in Danville at approximately 17:10.

Mashigo said a group of young people poured water on bus number 1111 before throwing buckets and a stone at the vehicle.

The stone shattered one of the bus’s side windows.

Footage taken from inside the bus shows the extensively shattered window, with broken safety glass remaining in its frame.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Watch the videos here:

The outcome of spring day resulted in two of our buses out of operation effect from today. Our kids and community went overboard and damaged assets that serves them leaving over 300 passengers today of which many are pupils/students. pic.twitter.com/z0FCD6lzHk — Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) September 2, 2026

The Tshwane Bus Service earlier said the damage had resulted in two buses being taken out of operation, affecting more than 300 passengers. Many of those who depend on the buses are pupils and students.

The city strongly condemned the “reckless and unlawful conduct”, saying it placed passengers, drivers and other road users at risk.

“These senseless acts place passengers, drivers and other road users at risk while further straining the Tshwane Bus Service fleet,” Mashigo said.

He said the city was already experiencing a shortage of operational buses and that withdrawing the two vehicles for assessments and repairs would further affect its ability to provide reliable public transport.

The city appealed to parents and communities to discourage destructive behaviour and urged residents to celebrate responsibly.

“Damage to municipal property is a criminal offence, and the city will work with law enforcement authorities to hold those responsible accountable,” Mashigo said.

Also read: Man seriously injured after four-metre ladder fall in Pretoria East

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