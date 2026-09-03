Fears rise over suspected illegal developments in Silverton Ext 5

Residents in Silverton Ext 5 are calling on the Tshwane Metro to investigate several properties they believe are being developed without the necessary approvals.

The Silverton Ext 5 community group, which represents about 800 residents, warn that the suburb’s ageing infrastructure cannot cope with more high-density accommodation.

Community members say several residential properties appear to have been converted into multi-unit accommodation, raising fears of increased pressure on electricity, water, sewer and road infrastructure.

Community leader and Silverton Ext 5 CPF deputy chair Juan-Lee Olivier said residents are not opposed to development but want building work to comply with municipal regulations.

“The concerns we have raised relate to suspected illegal building and high-density developments in Silverton Ext 5,” said Olivier.

“Many of the properties appear to have been converted into high-density accommodation, with large numbers of people living on a single stand. This could place significant strain on our area’s infrastructure, including the electricity network, sewer system, roads and traffic.”

Alleged illegal construction of backrooms in Silverton have been flagged for contraventions of National Building Standards. Photo: Supplied



Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro has received three formal complaints about properties on Kraanvoël Avenue, Kokkewiet and Flamink streets.

Mashigo said Building Control officials will investigate several properties identified by residents, including those in Bokmakierie, Fiskaal, Mossie, Kokkewiet, Tiptol, Flamink streets and Kraanvoël Avenue.

He also confirmed that no plans have been approved for the property on Kraanvoël Avenue.

“The metro has not approved any building plans for the above-mentioned property.”

He explained that when the city receives complaints, its Building Control Unit first checks whether approved building plans exist.

If no approvals are found, a building inspector conducts a site inspection and issues a contravention notice, giving the owner 21 days to comply before the matter may be referred to court.

Mashigo added that illegal backroom developments are an increasing challenge in older Pretoria suburbs and acknowledged that while the metro has the capacity to investigate complaints, more building inspectors are needed to reduce turnaround times.

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