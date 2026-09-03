Police step up school safety operations in Cullinan

Knives, dagga, vapes and cigarettes were confiscated during school safety operations at two secondary schools in Cullinan as part of efforts to curb crime and create safer learning environments.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the Tshwane District SAPS intensified school safety operations in the Cullinan policing precinct on September 2.

The searches were conducted at Chippa Tabane Secondary School and Cullinan Secondary School.

“The operation formed part of the SAPS’ ongoing efforts to create safer school environments and prevent learners from being exposed to, or becoming involved in, criminal activities, including the possession, use and distribution of drugs, weapons and other prohibited substances,” said Van Dyk.

The operation brought together neighbouring police stations, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, the District Community Policing Forum and Siyabangena Patrollers.

During the searches, police recovered several prohibited items from learners, including vapes, knives, dagga and cigarettes.

Van Dyk said similar operations would continue across the district.

“The Tshwane District SAPS will continue to conduct school safety operations, searches and crime prevention initiatives in partnership with schools, parents, community structures and other relevant stakeholders.”

He said the operations form part of SAPS’ ongoing commitment to ensuring schools remain safe spaces where learners can focus on their education without being exposed to crime, drugs or weapons.

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