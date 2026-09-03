Severely injured puppy rescued near Refilwe

A four-month-old puppy found abandoned near Refilwe, outside Cullinan, is slowly recovering after rescue from severe injuries believed to be caused by deliberate cruelty.

The mixed-breed puppy, named Bovril, was found beside the road, emaciated and frightened.

He had suffered a devastating injury in which his tail was severed close to his body, along with a badly damaged eye.

According to Wet Nose Animal Rescue Centre, Bovril needed urgent veterinary care to ease his pain and begin treating his extensive injuries.

“Our first priority was to ease his pain and give him time to rest. Once he was more settled, our team was able to examine his injuries closely and begin piecing together what might have happened,” the rescue centre said.

Following an assessment, veterinarians believe Bovril’s tail injury may have resulted from a tight band placed around it to cut off blood circulation, a practice known as tail docking.

“We believe a tight band had been used to cut off the circulation to his tail. The irritation appears to have driven Bovril to self-mutilate the area due to the pain, causing further damage right up to his body. His eye injury is consistent with an impact, although we cannot say exactly how it happened,” Wet Nose explained.

Veterinarians used surrounding skin to close as much of the wound as possible and inserted a stent to support healing and reduce the risk of infection.

The rescue centre described Bovril’s ordeal as heartbreaking, saying no puppy should endure such suffering.

“It is heartbreaking to think of such a young puppy going through all of this. At an age when he should be playing and exploring, Bovril has already had so much pain to overcome,” Wet Nose said.

Although his physical wounds are beginning to heal, staff say Bovril continues to show signs of emotional trauma.

“There are still moments when he suddenly becomes distressed and turns towards where his tail used to be. We suspect he may be experiencing phantom pain, and we are monitoring him closely as he recovers.”

For now, the young dog remains in the care of the rescue centre, where the focus is on healing and learning to feel safe again.

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