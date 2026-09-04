Fake Tshwane official arrested at TMPD offices for discounted fine scam

A fake Tshwane official was arrested at the TMPD’s offices in Pretoria Central after allegedly deceiving members of the public with promises of discounted traffic fines and vehicle registrations.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), its Civilian Internal Affairs Unit arrested the woman at the department’s 24-hour offices in Frances Baard Street, Pretoria Central, on Thursday, September 3.

The TMPD said the suspect was caught red-handed after allegedly deceiving members of the public by claiming she could clear traffic infringement notices at reduced rates.

She also allegedly claimed she could register vehicles on the eNaTIS system.

The department warned that neither City of Tshwane officials nor TMPD personnel were authorised to offer discounts or reduced fees for traffic fines.

“The public is urged to verify the identity of individuals claiming to represent the municipality to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes,” the TMPD said.

The woman is facing charges of fraud and impersonating a municipal official.

TMPD management commended the officers involved in the arrest and encouraged other possible victims to come forward.

Anyone affected by a similar scam, or who has information about fraudulent activities, can contact the TMPD on 012 358 7095/6 or report the matter at their nearest police station.

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