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UPDATE: Engine failure led to Midrand light aircraft crash

A Cessna 172 was destroyed after reporting engine failure and executing a forced landing near Grand Central Airport.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
UPDATE: Engine failure led to Midrand light aircraft crash
The Cessna 172 was destroyed after suffering an engine failure near Grand Central Airport in Midrand. Photo: CERT-SA.

A light aircraft was destroyed after suffering an engine failure near Grand Central Airport in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed that the aircraft was a Cessna 172, registered ZS-FNH.

According to the AIID, the aircraft reported an engine failure before executing a forced landing approximately 250m west of the threshold of Runway 17.

The aircraft had two occupants on board, with the AIID reporting that one person was injured.

This differs from initial information released by CERT-SA, which indicated that a man and woman had sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

CERT-SA co-founder and spokesperson Ruan Heyns said emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 14:58.

The AIID said the aircraft was conducting an hour-building flight and was flying in the airport circuit when the accident occurred.

“The aircraft itself was destroyed in the accident sequence,” the division said.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to conduct a safety investigation in accordance with international civil aviation protocols.

The investigation will seek to establish the circumstances and contributing factors associated with the crash and identify any relevant safety lessons.

The AIID stressed that the investigation was not intended to apportion blame or determine liability.

It will assess the evidence collected before deciding whether a preliminary report can be released within 30 days of the accident.

Also read: Two injured in light aircraft crash near R101 in Midrand

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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