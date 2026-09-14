City's job recruitment platform 'non user-friendly', residents claim

The Tshwane Metro online job recruitment platform has been widely scrutinised and labelled as non user-friendly and it is alleged that no new employees have been hired through applications submitted through the site.

Widespread concerns were raised by residents with some voicing their concerns on social media regarding the Tshwane Job Forum.

Some residents claim they have applied for Tshwane municipal vacancies from as long ago as 2010, without ever receiving acknowledgement, interview invitations or rejection letters.

Scores of youth have taken to Facebook and X, expressing frustration with the metro’s online job application system.

Many applicants claim that the platform is difficult to use, frequently malfunctions during the application process, and provides little to no feedback after applications are submitted.

Others allege that applications remain ‘active’ on their online profiles for years without any update.

Several residents have questioned whether vacancies are genuinely open, with some alleging that positions are already earmarked for specific candidates associated with some political parties before being advertised.

Applicants have also reported technical issues, including the application process freezing or deleting information entered, particularly during section five of the application process.

Others have called on the metro to consider adopting the application process used by many government departments, where applicants submit a CV and Z83 form directly to the recruiting department via email.

Some residents wrote on X that the city is advertising jobs infrequently, but they have never heard any reports from anyone saying they were hired after applying after applying through the online platform.

Johannes Kabini posted that the city has advertised posts for what feels like the hundredth time this year, yet applicants never receive any response.

“We submit applications per the requirements… Even now I have already submitted five applications,” he said.

Stanley Smoto said he had been applying for posts since 2010, without success.

“Not even a single email or call for an interview. I’m not a quitter, but I have to respect myself and stop,” he said.

Aquila Seshupyane claimed the city always advertised positions but alleged that only friends, family and connected individuals are ultimately hired.

Seshupyane called on the metro to stop advertising if it does not intend to hire transparently.

“You are going to hire your friends and families, so please stop hurting us and wasting our time,” Seshupyane said.

Another resident, Bishop Andries, said: “It’s sad when we keep trying and applying, but receive no response. Sometimes it makes you wonder if these vacancies are already meant for certain people. Nevertheless, we won’t give up, we will keep trying and trust that the right opportunity will come at the right time.”

The metro responded by saying it has hired over 1 000 people in all different departments ranging from internal, external, temporary student in-training, management operation, functional operation and top management.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said over 1 300 vacancies were advertised in the New Success Factors online portal from December 2025 to August of this year.

“[About] 320 655 applications are currently logged on the new Success Factor Online Recruitment Platform.”

The metro could not respond as to how many applicants were shortlisted, interviewed, and ultimately appointed thought the new platform but said it has employed over 1 054 people thus far.

Mashigo said all online advertised positions are accessed and filled through the Success Factors online recruitment processes.

“The recruitment process follows SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures) as prescribed by the Employee Recruitment and Selection Policy and Staffing Regulations. These include the panel assigned, union observers and employment equity representatives to ensure fairness and transparency,” Mashigo said.

He acknowledged that the city investigated allegations by residents that vacancies are advertised merely as a formality while preferred candidates have already been identified.

“The city has had claims pertaining to this practice, however, all vacancies are advertised on the online recruitment platform and both internal and external applicants are considered based on the position’s requirement.”

According to Mashigo the online application system used by the city went live on December 23, 2025, and the old recruitment system was then disabled.

“The freezing of applications was experienced in the decommissioned (old) system because of old technology and servers.”

In addition, applications stalled on draft status due to hardware configurations. The old system was designed to generate acknowledgement, he added.

“With the current one, an acknowledgement is generated by the system and sent to an email address that was registered when creating a profile. However, rejection letters are only sent after the positions have been filled or a predefined period.”

Mashigo said complaints are widely received through emails, call-ins and walk-ins. Nevertheless, the city does not keep a database reflecting the statistics of queries received.

He said the system is 100% functional and delivers a fair recruitment and selection process.

“The system was redesigned and upgraded to the cloud. Plans are underway to implement more functionality and advanced technology to improve the effectiveness of the system.”

Mashigo state that due to the large volume of applications received in the old system, the city could not send communication to applicants, however, housekeeping on the new system is already in place to communicate to unsuccessful candidates.

“As prescribed by the regulations and adopted into the Employee Recruitment and Selection Policy, six months is the standard period to fill a position from the date of advertisement to appointment.

“The current online system does not pull through the information from the old system, which was phased out in the last financial year. Information provided is from the new recruitment system,” he added.

Mashigo said the city’s aim is to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualifying persons without regard to race, religious belief, age, national origin, marital status, disability, HIV status, gender, social origin, culture, political opinion, conscience and sexual orientation.

“We are working on improving efficiency of the new system and ensure that all applicants are provided with feedback.”

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