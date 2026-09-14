‘Do not run alone’: Women warned amid fears of a serial killer

Women, particularly female runners, are being urged not to exercise alone as police investigate possible links between the deaths of five women found in and around Kempton Park over the past two months.

The warning comes as the body of missing runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was positively identified by her family at the Germiston mortuary on Monday.

Moselakgomo, 38, disappeared after leaving her Rhodesfield home for a routine run last Wednesday. When she failed to return, her eight-year-old daughter alerted relatives, who reported her missing to police.

Her partially clothed body, still dressed in sportswear, was discovered near the R21 in Rhodesfield on Saturday.

The Jacaranda running club issued an urgent safety warning.

“SAPS has urged runners, especially female runners, not to run alone. Where possible, please run in groups, stay in familiar and safer areas, and avoid isolated routes,” the club said.

Runners were encouraged to tell relatives or friends where they planned to run and when they expected to return.

They should also carry a fully charged cellphone, share their live location with someone they trust and remain aware of their surroundings.

“If something doesn’t feel right, rather turn around and seek a safe place,” the club said.

“We love running, but our safety must always come first. Please look out for one another and encourage our fellow runners, particularly women, to run together.

“Let’s be vigilant. Let’s look after each other. Let’s get home safely.”

The warning follows growing fears that a serial killer could be targeting women in the area.

Police have, however, stressed that they have not yet confirmed that the deaths are linked or that one person is responsible.

Kekana said specialists from the police’s Investigative Psychology Unit were examining behavioural patterns and possible links between the cases.

“While there are similarities in some of the circumstances surrounding the cases, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the cases are linked or that they involve one perpetrator,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to establish the facts through evidence.”

The cases under investigation include the discovery of a 37-year-old woman’s naked body near the R21 on July 15. She had reportedly been restrained with cable ties.

A suspect was arrested in connection with that case on July 17 and remains in custody.

On August 24, the partially clothed body of a 32-year-old woman was discovered near the R21.

The body of another unidentified woman was found naked and in an advanced state of decomposition on September 10.

Moselakgomo’s body was discovered in Rhodesfield on September 12.

A fifth woman was found dead next to Porcelain Avenue in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a passer-by walking to work discovered the woman next to the road and alerted the authorities.

The woman, whose identity and age had not yet been established, was found partially clothed and with visible bruising.

Police believe she may have been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the scene.

Mathe said investigators and experts were working to determine whether one person, several perpetrators or unrelated suspects were responsible for the deaths.

Kekana said the safety warning was not intended to restrict women’s freedom to exercise or use public spaces.

“This is not about restricting the freedom of women to move, exercise or live their lives. It is about taking reasonable precautions while the police continue with these investigations,” he said.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has directed a multidisciplinary team of detectives and specialised policing resources to intensify the investigation.

According to Dimpane, the team is working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each death, analyse the available evidence and identify possible links.

She also expressed her condolences to Moselakgomo’s family.

“The loss of a loved one under such circumstances is devastating, and we assure the family that the SAPS will do everything within its powers to establish exactly what happened to Elizabeth and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Dimpane said.

“We will not rest until we have established the truth. Where there is evidence linking individuals to these crimes, we will pursue them relentlessly and ensure that they face the full might of the law.”

Police appealed to runners, residents, motorists and security personnel who may have noticed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein or surrounding areas to come forward.

Information can be reported anonymously through the MySAPS app or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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