Motorist killed after allegedly hitting rocks placed on R104

A motorist was killed after allegedly striking rocks placed in the road along the R104 Pretoria Road in Equestria in the early hours of Monday.

According to Live Traffic, the motorist was travelling towards Silverton when the vehicle struck what appeared to be rocks deliberately positioned in the roadway.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed and overturned.

Live Traffic said it received a distressed call from members passing the scene. Responders, law-enforcement officials and Tshwane Emergency Services were dispatched to assist.

The motorist was declared dead at the scene.

“Road spiking is not a traffic incident – it is a deadly crime,” Live Traffic said.

“Deliberately placing rocks or other objects in the roadway can turn a normal journey home into a fight for survival within seconds.”

Police, however, said a preliminary investigation conducted at the scene found no indication that the crash was linked to a spiking incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said members of the Silverton SAPS attended to the crash at the corner of Libertus and Pretoria roads in Nellmapius Extension 1 at approximately 00:20 on September 14.

Upon arrival, officers found a blue Toyota Fortuner that had overturned.

“The lifeless body of the 43-year-old driver was found approximately 15 metres from the vehicle,” Van Dyk said.

Paramedics certified the man dead at the scene.

Van Dyk said it was alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle before striking a stone in the yellow line, causing it to overturn.

“A preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed no indications of spiking. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still subject to investigation.”

An empty can of Windhoek Draught was also found at the scene. Police have not established whether alcohol contributed to the crash.

A culpable homicide case has been opened, and the circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.

Live Traffic urged motorists to remain particularly vigilant while travelling at night. Motorists who encounter suspicious rocks or obstructions should avoid placing themselves at risk and report them immediately.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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