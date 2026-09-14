Pretoria woman pleads for return of late mother’s irreplaceable ring

A 72-year-old Florauna woman is pleading for help to recover an irreplaceable ring inherited from her late mother after it was forced from her finger during a home robbery.

Alrisa Nell and her 76-year-old husband were allegedly robbed by four men inside their home on Monday morning, September 7.

Although the ordeal left the couple traumatised, Nell said losing the ring had caused her immense heartache.

“The trauma, pain and humiliation were nothing compared to losing my precious mom’s ring, which was forced off my hand,” she said.

The ring’s original setting is more than 86 years old and carries a family history that cannot be replaced.

Nell inherited it after her mother died. Her parents had been married for 73 years before her father died at almost 101.

“My mother was a very special person. At the age of 75, she registered her own tour company and took thousands of people overseas so they could see the world,” Nell said.

Her mother was bedridden during the final years of her life. Nell, a trained nurse, cared for her with the assistance of two domestic workers until her death.

“Her ring was my most precious possession,” she said.

Nell appealed to jewellers, pawn shops, second-hand dealers and members of the public to look out for the distinctive ring.

“This ring means so much to me. Please, if you come across it anywhere, let us know.”

Anyone with information about the ring can contact Rekord journalist Corné van Zyl at cornevz@rekord.co.za

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