Man killed in horrific multi-vehicle accident in Pretoria East

A man believed to be about 45 years old was killed in a horrific multi-vehicle accident in Pretoria East early on Wednesday morning.

The collision involving three vehicles occurred on De Villebois Mareuil Drive in the Pretorius Park area shortly after 05:00.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the vehicles appeared to have collided at high speed.

Emergency personnel found the man trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles. He showed no signs of life and had sustained fatal injuries.

He was declared dead at the scene.

City of Tshwane firefighters used specialised hydraulic equipment, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to free his body from the wreckage.

A parent and child travelling in a second vehicle sustained moderate injuries. They were treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

VEMRU said Emer-G-Med, Netcare 911, Bull Security, X-One Security, City of Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department and the SAPS assisted at the scene.

The scene was handed over to the police for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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