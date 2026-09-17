R568 road ready for traffic in Bronkhorstspruit

Upgrades to the R568, an important road link between the N4 an other roads near Bronkhorstspruit are complete and the road is now open.

The road was opened by Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Wednesday, September 16, following major improvements.

Diale-Tlabela said completing the major road infrastructure project aims to improve mobility, road safety and connectivity.

“As a rural major arterial road, it facilitates mobility over long distances and is used mainly by light vehicles and medium-sized trucks,” she said.

The project scope covered the rehabilitation and upgrading of more than 8km of road, constructing surfaced shoulders, upgrading key intersections, and installing road signs and markings.

She added that the project included rehabilitating drainage infrastructure, installing culverts, concrete side drains, channelling and stormwater management structures.

Substantial investment boosts regional connectivity

“The official opening of the R568 road is an important milestone for the people of Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding communities. This is more than a road project; it is an investment in safer mobility, improved access and the economic potential of this region,” she said.

Diale-Tlabela said the upgraded route will strengthen the link between communities and economic activity in the region.

“A reliable road network is the backbone of a functioning local economy. The R568 connects farmers to markets, businesses to supply chains and communities to opportunities. By improving this corridor, we are creating better conditions for economic activity, supporting the movement of goods and strengthening the foundation for investment and job creation in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas.”

“The upgraded road is expected to provide improved travelling conditions for residents, commuters, public transport operators, freight companies and other road users,” she added.

Diale-Tlabela stated that the department will continue to prioritise infrastructure that impacts and delivers tangible benefits to communities.

“The opening of the R568 road reflects our commitment to ensuring that infrastructure investment translates into real improvements in people’s daily lives. We will continue working to build and maintain a road network that supports safer mobility and better access across Gauteng.”

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