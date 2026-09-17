Ninth woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

A ninth woman’s body was discovered in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning as police intensified their investigation into a series of deaths that has sparked nationwide fear and outrage.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the latest case would be added to the broader investigation into the deaths of women across the district.

“The body was discovered earlier this morning, September 17. This brings the total number of bodies discovered to nine in two months,” she said.

Police have not yet disclosed the woman’s age or identity, the precise location where her body was found or the condition in which it was discovered.

It is also unclear whether the woman had previously been reported missing.

Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary team of experts had been mobilised to investigate the cases and ensure that those responsible were brought before court.

The latest discovery follows the recovery of eight women’s bodies in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville and Kwa-Thema between July and September.

Several of the previous victims were reportedly found naked or partially clothed, while some had visible bruises or other signs of violence.

One of the identified victims was 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving her Rhodesfield home for an afternoon run. Her body was discovered on September 12 and later identified by her family at the Germiston mortuary.

According to information previously released by police, one suspect was arrested in connection with the first body discovered in July and remains in custody. Investigators were also pursuing a separate person of interest.

Police have, however, repeatedly cautioned against concluding that all the deaths are connected or that a serial killer is responsible.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia previously said it was premature to speculate about a pattern, adding that investigators were examining each case and any possible connections between them.

Police are comparing evidence, timelines, locations, victim profiles and the circumstances surrounding each death.

A reward of R400 000 has also been offered for information that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigations.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS app.

Nevhuhulwi said all information received would be treated with the strictest confidence.

Meanwhile, eBlockwatch founder André Snyman urged women to connect to the organisation’s safety network following the discovery of the ninth body.

“It is now nine women found murdered,” Snyman said.

He said women who join the network are connected directly to him and can request assistance when needed.

“I have developed systems and networks to do this over the years. Each of you has my number, and I have yours. If you ever need assistance, I can mobilise the whole of South Africa within minutes,” he said.

Women who want to connect to the eBlockwatch network can save +1 315 820 0999 and send the word “Hi” via WhatsApp.

Snyman said the international-looking number is linked to eBlockwatch’s automated WhatsApp system and should not discourage users from connecting.

Also read: Here is what we know about the eight murdered women

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