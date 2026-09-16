Pretoria hospitals complete 31 life-saving transplants

Over 150 kidney and liver transplants have been performed in Gauteng academic hospitals since 2021 to strengthen access to specialised life-saving procedures, the provincial health department has announced.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) performed 31 procedures, while 125 transplants took place at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital also expanded its transplant activity through collaboration with SBAH, performing two kidney transplants.

Importance of organ donations

Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) spokesperson Steve Mabona said this achievement raises awareness regarding the importance of organ donation.

“The department recognises that organ transplantation can be life-changing for patients suffering from organ failure and continues to promote organ donation as an important intervention that can give patients an opportunity for a better quality of life,” Mabona said.

He said that through communication efforts, the department has spread the message to communities to consider becoming organ donors and has provided guidance on how to register.

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Demand for organ donors remains high

Across South Africa, an estimated 6 500 people are currently waiting for organ and tissue transplants, including children.

In Gauteng, around 1 100 patients are either waiting for a kidney transplant or are being assessed for placement on the transplant waiting list.

Organs and tissue available for donation

Organs that can be donated include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and the pancreas, while tissue donation can include corneas, skin, heart valves, bone, blood vessels, and connective tissue.

“The GDoH will continue to strengthen public awareness on organ donation while supporting collaboration between its academic hospitals to enhance access to specialised healthcare services,” Mabona said.

“Organ donation has the potential to save lives and transform the lives of patients and their families. Therefore, we encourage residents to learn more about organ donation, consider registering as donors and help create a culture of donation that can give hope to patients waiting for life-saving transplants.”

Residents who wish to become organ or tissue donors can inquire at their nearest hospital or register with the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa at www.odf.org.za.

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