Pretoria West woman’s murder not linked to Ekurhuleni cases, police say

Police have confirmed that the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Pretoria West is not linked to the deaths of eight women recently discovered in Ekurhuleni.

The woman’s naked body was found inside a flat in Christoffel Street on Monday morning, September 14.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, officers responded to a murder complaint at approximately 06:45.

“Upon arrival, members found the body of a 25-year-old woman lying naked on the floor inside a flat,” Muridili said.

The woman had visible bruises, and preliminary information suggests that she may have been strangled and raped.

The provincial Crime Scene Management team and other relevant role players attended the scene.

Police confirmed that the Pretoria West case was not linked to the series of women’s deaths currently being investigated in Ekurhuleni.

No arrest has been made, and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

Eight women’s bodies now form part of Ekurhuleni investigation

Confirmation that the Pretoria West case is unrelated comes amid growing concern over the discovery of eight women’s bodies in different parts of Ekurhuleni during the past two months.

The eighth case was confirmed by acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane during a media briefing on Tuesday night.

The woman’s body had been discovered in Olifantsfontein on September 14.

A R400 000 reward has reportedly been offered for information that could lead to a breakthrough, while police are also pursuing a person of interest.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said police would leave no stone unturned in their effort to find those responsible.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also directed the police to prioritise the investigations.

Anyone with information about the Pretoria West murder is urged to contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS app.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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