Man found stabbed to death in Pretoria West street

Pretoria West police are investigating a murder after a 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death in WF Nkomo Street.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, officers received a murder complaint at approximately 06:15 on Tuesday, September 15.

When officers arrived, they found the man with stab wounds.

Paramedics examined him and declared him dead at the scene.

The provincial Crime Scene Management team and other relevant role players were called to process the scene and collect possible evidence.

The victim has been identified, but police have not released his name or further information about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No arrests have been made, and the motive for the murder remains unknown.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted through the MySAPS app.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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