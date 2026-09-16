CrimeNews

Man found stabbed to death in Pretoria West street

A 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death in WF Nkomo Street on Tuesday afternoon in Pretoria West. Here is the latest.

9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man sentenced to 15 years for unprovoked murder of young man
Tebogo Boikie Selowa from Soshanguve has been sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for the unprovoked murder of 20-year-old Tshireltetso Manamela, whom he fatally stabbed outside a tuck shop. Photo: Stock

Pretoria West police are investigating a murder after a 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death in WF Nkomo Street.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, officers received a murder complaint at approximately 06:15 on Tuesday, September 15.

When officers arrived, they found the man with stab wounds.

Paramedics examined him and declared him dead at the scene.

The provincial Crime Scene Management team and other relevant role players were called to process the scene and collect possible evidence.

The victim has been identified, but police have not released his name or further information about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No arrests have been made, and the motive for the murder remains unknown.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted through the MySAPS app.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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