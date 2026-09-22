Police investigate triple death after MTI liquidator, mother and 13-year-old son found shot dead in Pretoria

Wierdabrug police are investigating the deaths of Mirror Trading International (MTI) liquidator Christopher Roos, his mother and his 13-year-old son after they were found shot dead in a bedroom in Rooihuiskraal North, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the shooting occurred on Monday, September 21.

“On arrival, members found three persons with apparent gunshot wounds inside a bedroom: an adult male, an adult female and a 13-year-old boy.”

Emergency medical services declared all three dead at the scene.

According to Sibeko, a firearm and cartridges were found at the scene.

Wierdabrug police have opened two counts of murder and an inquest. No arrests have been made, and investigations are continuing.

Police have not disclosed who is believed to have fired the shots, the sequence of events or a possible motive.

Rekord spoke to Susan Strydom, the legal representative for the liquidator, on Monday morning, who confirmed that Roos, his mother June and his son Christian had died.

She said the family had received the devastating news on Monday and had not yet been given further information about what happened.

“They are all still in a state of shock,” she said.

Susan described Roos as a kind-hearted man and said that was how he would be remembered.

Roos was associated with Sebenza Trust in Centurion and was among six liquidators appointed to the MTI estate.

MTI launched in 2019 and attracted members from around the world by promising average monthly returns of 10%. It also offered bonuses to members who recruited others into the scheme.

The operation collapsed in December 2020 after withdrawals were delayed or stopped and its CEO, Johann Steynberg, disappeared while travelling in Brazil.

MTI was placed in provisional liquidation shortly afterwards and was ultimately declared a pyramid and Ponzi-type scheme in April 2023.

According to MyBroadband, liquidators have been pursuing claims against both those who operated and those who benefited from the scheme in South Africa and abroad as part of efforts to recover money for the estate.

The publication reported that 9 441 claims worth almost R6.5 billion had been submitted, while R588.5 million remained in the estate as of February 18, 2026.

Roos is the second of the six MTI liquidators to die.

Fellow liquidator Riaan van Rooyen died on September 16, 2025, after he was reportedly found at the bottom of a staircase in his home and rushed to hospital.

In an unsettling coincidence, Roos died almost exactly a year later—only five days after the first anniversary of Van Rooyen’s death.

MyBroadband reported that no further details about the circumstances surrounding Van Rooyen’s death were publicly disclosed.

There is, however, no evidence linking Van Rooyen’s death to the Rooihuiskraal North shooting or suggesting that either incident was connected to the MTI liquidation.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a severe emotional crisis, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s 24-hour Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567 or LifeLine on 0861 322 322 for free and confidential assistance.

Also read: Pretoria MTI liquidator Christopher Roos, mother and son found shot dead

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