CrimeNews

Suspect shot and arrested as Pretoria vehicle theft operation ends in chase

A suspect was shot and arrested after a chase into Soshanguve during an operation targeting an alleged vehicle theft syndicate.

13 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Suspect shot and arrested as Pretoria vehicle theft operation ends in chase
Two vehicles reported stolen earlier on Thursday were recovered during an operation targeting alleged vehicle thieves in northern Pretoria. Photo: Proshield Security.

A suspect was shot and arrested after a chase into Soshanguve during an operation targeting an alleged vehicle theft syndicate in northern Pretoria early on Thursday.

According to a report issued by Proshield Security, intelligence suggested that suspects were using a silver Honda Amaze in vehicle thefts across greater Pretoria and, at times, in other provinces.

At about 02:20, the Honda was spotted travelling with a red VW Polo on Soutpan Road towards Soshanguve. When Tshwane metro police attempted to stop the Honda, it allegedly sped away.

The chase ended at a dead end in Soshanguve Block A. Proshield said one alleged suspect was shot after a firearm was spotted during an attempted escape. He was arrested. The report did not say who fired the shot or provide details about his condition.

The Polo also fled along Soutpan Road. Its driver later lost control after hitting a speed bump, and the vehicle crashed into rocks beside the road. Two suspects escaped on foot through nearby residential properties.

During a search of the area, members found a Nissan NP200 with a broken ignition and stripped interior. Its occupants had fled. Proshield said both the Polo and NP200 had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

Members recovered the two stolen vehicles and seized the Honda Amaze, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, a cellphone, and suspected vehicle-breaking tools and equipment.

According to Proshield, investigators are looking into possible links to three vehicle theft cases reported at Villieria police station, an attempted theft and a vehicle theft reported at Pretoria North, and a vehicle theft reported at Wonderboompoort. The links have not yet been confirmed.

The operation involved TMPD K9, SAPS K9 Tshwane, Tracker Connect, Wezindlela Group, GAC Risk Solutions, Proshield Security and Maximum Security. Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Pretoria MTI liquidator Christopher Roos, mother and son found shot dead

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13 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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