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When do schools reopen? Here is the October return date

The September school holiday is drawing to a close. Here is when public school learners return for the final term of 2026.

September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
When do schools reopen? Here is the October return date
Public school learners across South Africa return to class on Tuesday, 6 October, for the final term of 2026. Photo: Stock

Public schools across South Africa will reopen on Tuesday, 6 October, according to the Department of Basic Education’s 2026 school calendar. The date applies to public schools in all nine provinces.

The third term ended on Wednesday, 23 September. The following day, Heritage Day, was a public holiday, giving families a break before classes resume in October.

Term four runs for about 10 weeks. It is the last term of the academic year, with no public holidays during the term. Learners finish on Wednesday, 9 December, while teachers finish on Friday, 11 December.

Parents can use the remaining days of the holiday to check school notices, transport arrangements and any requirements for the new term. Families with children at independent schools should confirm their reopening date with the school, as its calendar may differ from the public school calendar.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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