When do schools reopen? Here is the October return date

Public schools across South Africa will reopen on Tuesday, 6 October, according to the Department of Basic Education’s 2026 school calendar. The date applies to public schools in all nine provinces.

The third term ended on Wednesday, 23 September. The following day, Heritage Day, was a public holiday, giving families a break before classes resume in October.

Term four runs for about 10 weeks. It is the last term of the academic year, with no public holidays during the term. Learners finish on Wednesday, 9 December, while teachers finish on Friday, 11 December.

Parents can use the remaining days of the holiday to check school notices, transport arrangements and any requirements for the new term. Families with children at independent schools should confirm their reopening date with the school, as its calendar may differ from the public school calendar.

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