Salary sanction implemented against Tshwane deputy mayor MMC Eugene Modise

Tshwane MMC Eugene Modise’s two-month salary fine was officially processed through the September payroll, following a council resolution passed on April 30.

This comes after council resolved to dock Modise’s two months’ salary, equivalent to R200 000 after he allegedly failed to disclose his interest in a security company performing watchmen services for the city.

DA Finance spokesperson Jacqui Uys demanded immediate implementation of the two-month salary sanction imposed on Modise, as there was no formal indication that it had been implemented.

Uys said Modise was found guilty of failing to declare his financial interest in Triotic Protection Services, a security service provider to the City of Tshwane.

“Council subsequently sanctioned him to the equivalent of two months’ salary, approximately R200 000.”

She said failing to declare financial interests undermines fair contracting, putting opportunities for local businesses and the jobs they create at risk.

Uys added that the party had been clear from the outset that a two-month salary deduction was wholly inadequate given the seriousness of the finding.

“We are challenging council’s decision in court because we believe the sanction is inconsistent with the constitutional principles of accountability and good governance.”

She said yet, despite the slap-on-the-wrist nature of the sanction, the ANC/ActionSA government in Tshwane had not given any indication that Modise’s salary had in fact been docked.

“A council resolution cannot simply be ignored when it concerns a senior political office bearer.”

According to Uys, only two months remained in the current term.

“We therefore demand confirmation that Modise’s salary has been docked, and if it hasn’t been docked that it be done immediately. If the sanction has not been implemented, the ANC/ActionSA government must explain why Modise is being protected.”

Sanction implemented through September payroll

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the sanction against Modise was subsequently implemented through the September 2026 payroll.

Mashigo said council resolved on April 30, to impose a fine on Modise equivalent to two months’ salary.

“Following the decision, the duly stamped council resolution was uploaded to the city’s SharePoint system for implementation,” Mashigo said.

He said the city could confirm that the implementation process had now been finalised and the council resolution had been given full effect.

“While its conclusion took longer than initially anticipated, the necessary processes have been completed.”

Mashigo said as litigation relating to the sanction remained pending before the court, the city could not comment further on the merits of the matter at this stage.

It is revealed that the matter was, however, only formally brought to the attention of Group Human Capital Management approximately two weeks ago.

Modise said the matter is sub judice, yet the DA is still making noise about the salary deduction, calling it irony and hypocrisy.

Modise stated that the salaries matter reside in Group Human Capital (HR) and they definitely know and understand that neither he nor any councillor can influence or interfere in this process.

Modise then added that the Speaker and Chief Whip’s office have replied appropriately in relation to the sanction, but it is only fair he underscores the DA’s desperation and cheap politicking as they now feel the heat of the campaign since heading towards local elections.

“The salary deduction is going into the foundation that serves homes of disadvantaged individuals which I have inherited. I lost interest and appetite to respond to the DA and their racial attacks and jealousy on our achievements as an administration.”

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