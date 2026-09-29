Pretoria braces for more severe storms after hail and overnight flooding

Pretoria residents have been warned to prepare for further severe thunderstorms after Monday’s storm brought reports of golf ball-sized hail to parts of the city and heavy rain flooded roads and homes overnight.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms was in place for Tuesday, September 29. Storms are expected from the afternoon until around midnight.

Emergency crews responded to flooding in Mamelodi East, Meyerspark, Nellmapius, parts of Centurion, Willow Park and Wonderboom during the night. Some roads and residential properties were flooded, but no fatalities, serious injuries or major structural damage had been reported when the city issued its statement on Tuesday morning.

With the ground already saturated, further downpours could cause localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, informal settlements and on vulnerable roads, the department warned.

Tuesday’s storms may also bring large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning. Flooded roads, poor visibility and slippery conditions could disrupt traffic and increase the risk of crashes. Roofs and other structures may also be damaged.

Residents have been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and swollen streams. During thunderstorms, they should stay indoors where possible and avoid sheltering beneath isolated trees or tall objects.

The department said it remained on high alert. Emergencies can be reported on 107 or 012 358 6300/6400.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

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