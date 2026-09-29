Local newsNews

Pretoria braces for more severe storms after hail and overnight flooding

Monday’s storm brought reports of golf ball-sized hail, while emergency crews responded to flooding in six Tshwane areas overnight.

September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria braces for more severe storms after hail and overnight flooding
Golf ball-sized hail was reported in parts of Pretoria on Monday, while heavy rain caused overnight flooding in several Tshwane areas. More severe thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. Photos: Jessica Struwig/ David Sam

Pretoria residents have been warned to prepare for further severe thunderstorms after Monday’s storm brought reports of golf ball-sized hail to parts of the city and heavy rain flooded roads and homes overnight.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms was in place for Tuesday, September 29. Storms are expected from the afternoon until around midnight.

Emergency crews responded to flooding in Mamelodi East, Meyerspark, Nellmapius, parts of Centurion, Willow Park and Wonderboom during the night. Some roads and residential properties were flooded, but no fatalities, serious injuries or major structural damage had been reported when the city issued its statement on Tuesday morning.

With the ground already saturated, further downpours could cause localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, informal settlements and on vulnerable roads, the department warned.

Tuesday’s storms may also bring large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning. Flooded roads, poor visibility and slippery conditions could disrupt traffic and increase the risk of crashes. Roofs and other structures may also be damaged.

Residents have been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and swollen streams. During thunderstorms, they should stay indoors where possible and avoid sheltering beneath isolated trees or tall objects.

The department said it remained on high alert. Emergencies can be reported on 107 or 012 358 6300/6400.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button