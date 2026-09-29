SUPERSPAR Moreleta celebrates a new chapter after 27 years in Pretoria East

After 27 years at the heart of the Pretoria East community, SUPERSPAR Moreleta has recently unveiled its beautifully upgraded store, offering shoppers even more of the convenience, quality, value and friendly service SPAR is known for.

The relaunch marks an exciting new chapter for the longstanding neighbourhood store, with a refreshed shopping experience designed around the changing needs of its customers while retaining the warmth and community connection built over nearly three decades.

“SUPERSPAR Moreleta has been part of this community for 27 years, and it is wonderful to see the store continue to grow and evolve,” says Wilma Mahne, Managing Director of SPAR North Rand. “This is about building on a trusted legacy – giving customers a fresh, modern shopping experience while keeping the service, value and community spirit they know and love.”

Fittingly, the relaunch began by putting community at the centre.

Through Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative, SPAR announced that it will support 10-year-old cancer patient Zayyan Peterson and his family with R2 500 in groceries every month for a year – a total contribution of R30 000. Zayyan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in December 2025 and is currently undergoing maintenance treatment. His mother has been unable to work while caring for him full-time.

For Hester Erasmus, Co-owner of SUPERSPAR Moreleta, the gesture reflects what being a community retailer is all about.

“We are incredibly proud of our beautiful new store, but today was about much more than a relaunch,” says Erasmus. “Being part of a community means showing up when people need you. We hope our support can ease some of the pressure on Zayyan’s family during an incredibly difficult time.”

Mahne adds: “Our stores are locally rooted, and that means understanding and caring about the communities we serve. It goes far beyond what is on our shelves – it is about relationships and being there when it matters.”