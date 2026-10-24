Tshwane confirms Pretoria CBD water is safe to drink and lifts boil-water advisory

The City of Tshwane confirmed on Saturday, October 25, that the boil-water advisory affecting the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas supplied through Findlay Reservoir has been lifted.

This follows the latest water quality monitoring and laboratory results confirming compliance with applicable drinking water quality standards.

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the latest microbiological testing at Findlay Reservoir recorded no detectable E. coli or total coliform bacteria.

She said residents may therefore resume normal use of their tap water without boiling it.

“This follows the prompt intervention by the City’s technical teams after microbial contamination was identified in groundwater supplied by the Fountains springs.”

Moya said the city isolated the affected groundwater source and switched the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas to an alternative supply from Salvokop Reservoir, ensuring that clean water was introduced into the distribution system.

“Technical teams subsequently cleaned Findlay Reservoir, applied chlorine shock treatment to the affected distribution network and conducted further water-quality testing,” she said.

Moya commended the technical teams for identifying the contamination, isolating the affected source and undertaking the necessary interventions to restore safe drinking water.

“However, we recognise the seriousness of this incident and the concern it has caused residents. In particular, the delay in communicating the initial boil-water advisory was unacceptable, and I sincerely apologise to affected residents.”

She said that, as part of the broader independent investigation initiated following the Bronkhorstspruit water crisis, the city would also examine the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether any negligence occurred and why residents were not warned timeously.

She stressed that where failures are established, appropriate corrective action and consequence management will follow.

“While safe drinking water has been restored, work continues to repair the damaged sewer pipe in Groenkloof that caused the temporary contamination of groundwater from the Fountains springs, which supplies Findlay Reservoir alongside Rand Water.”

She said this incident is unrelated to the issues being experienced in Bronkhorstspruit.

“The city will repair the sewer pipe and rehabilitate the affected river section. Once groundwater testing confirms that the contamination has been eliminated, the pipeline to Findlay Reservoir will be flushed before the groundwater supply is restored.”

She said the city will continue routine water-quality monitoring to ensure that drinking water meets the required standards and that residents are informed of any developments affecting their supply.

“I also appeal to residents to use water sparingly and responsibly. With increased pressure on the City’s water supply, avoiding unnecessary wastage and reporting leaks will help maintain a reliable supply for all communities.”

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