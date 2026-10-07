Kameeldrift safety teams step up fight against illegal connections

Kameeldrift safety teams have stepped up efforts to address illegal electricity connections after a joint operation resulted in the removal of about 1km of illegally connected cable.

The operation was conducted along Eland Road and Suidweg and brought together Kameeldrift Community Police Forum (CPF) patrollers, Reaction Team members, the Leeuwfontein Area Protection Initiative and the City of Tshwane Electrical Department.

During the operation, approximately 14 poles were cut down, and the illegally connected cables were removed.

The Kameeldrift CPF said the operation highlighted the importance of co-operation between residents, community safety structures and government departments in addressing problems that affect communities.

Kameeldrift CPF representative Erika Lingenfelder said the operation was an example of what could be achieved when different groups worked toward a common goal.

“This operation shows what can be achieved when the community, CPF and authorities work together. Illegal electrical connections are not only unlawful, but can also put lives, homes and the wider community at serious risk,” said Lingenfelder.

She said the CPF appreciated the commitment of everyone who contributed their time and effort to the operation.

The removal of the cables forms part of broader community efforts to improve safety in the Kameeldrift area, where community patrols and security initiatives work alongside authorities to respond to local concerns.

Lingenfelder said illegal electricity connections create safety hazards, particularly where cables are improperly installed or exposed, increasing the risk of electrical fires, electrocution and damage to infrastructure.

The CPF encouraged continued co-operation between residents and authorities to identify and address issues that could place the community at risk.

The operation also demonstrated the role community-based structures can play in supporting municipal departments and strengthening crime and safety prevention initiatives.

With the removal of the illegal connections, the participating teams said their combined efforts had contributed towards making the area safer for residents.

For the Kameeldrift CPF and its partners, the operation reinforced the importance of continued collaboration between the community, safety organisations and the City of Tshwane in addressing illegal activities and protecting local infrastructure.

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