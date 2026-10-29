Garsfontein Reservoir drops to 27% as metro battles water strain

Residents in Pretoria East must continue conserving water as several reservoirs across Tshwane remain under pressure, with high consumption hampering recovery.

Ward 47 councillor Lida Erasmus said the Garsfontein Reservoir remained low but continued supplying water to two downstream, lower-lying reservoirs, as well as the Moreleta Park Reservoir.

She added that water was still flowing into the Moreleta Park Reservoir from the reservoir system supplying it, while levels at Moreleta Park remained relatively stable.

Erasmus thanked residents for using water responsibly and refraining from watering gardens with drinking water or filling swimming pools.

“It’s very important that you know that you can use your grey water, like your dishwashing water, your bath and shower water, and the rinse water from your washing, for watering your garden instead of using water that’s drinkable,” she said.

In an update shared with residents, Erasmus reported that the Garsfontein Reservoir was at 27%, while the Elardus Park Reservoir was holding steady at 38%.

Demand hampers metro storage recovery

The latest figures come as the metro continues to grapple with pressure on its water supply, with targeted interventions helping improve storage levels in some areas.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the Garsfontein and Elardus Park systems had water in storage following recent interventions, although levels remained relatively low.

“Exceptionally high water consumption continues to prevent several reservoirs from recovering sufficiently,” she said.

Other systems, including Klapperkop, Queenswood, Mabopane and Louwlardia, remain under significant pressure.

Moya said metro teams continued working with Rand Water to manage supply and support reservoir recovery.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya with a water tanker. Photo: Supplied

Mayor appeals for essential usage only

She appealed to residents who still had access to water to restrict consumption to essential needs, saying reduced demand was critical to restoring supply to communities still experiencing interruptions.

Erasmus also urged residents to continue conserving water, acknowledging that the request could be difficult but stressing its importance while the situation remained under pressure.

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