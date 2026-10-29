Critically low reservoir levels threaten Tshwane water supply

Residents of Louwlardia and surrounding areas must use water sparingly as critically low reservoir levels threaten municipal supply, the metro warns.

The Tshwane metro issued a water supply update for customers supplied by the Louwlardia and Montana reservoirs, warning that current levels could affect service reliability.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the metro is working closely with Rand Water to stabilise supply to the Louwlardia Reservoir.

The metro is also monitoring the Montana Reservoir, which is currently receiving 34 megalitres of water a day from the Roodeplaat Water Treatment Plant.

“Water supply to the Montana Reservoir is expected to stabilise as the day progresses,” the metro stated.

There is no estimated timeline for Louwlardia yet but residents will be kept updated of progress made.

Mashigo said interventions were aimed at stabilising affected systems, while customers were urged to play their part by reducing water consumption.

The metro warned that exceedingly high water consumption could place further strain on the system and increase the risk of collapse.

Reservoirs serve multiple suburbs

Residents are encouraged to use water for essential needs only and avoid activities such as watering gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools until supply conditions improve.

The Louwlardia Reservoir supplies several areas across Centurion and its surroundings, including Blue Hills, Brakfontein 390-JR and 409-JR, Country View, Highveld, Kosmosdal, Louwlardia, Midstream Estate, Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Olifantsfontein 410-JR, Randjesfontein 405-JR, Randjespark X 121, Rooihuiskraal and The Reeds, including all extensions in the applicable areas.

Meanwhile, the Montana Reservoir supplies Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana, Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH. All extensions of Montana are also included in the supply area.

The metro said it was continuing to monitor the situation and work towards stabilising water supply to affected communities.

Mashigo acknowledged the inconvenience caused by potential disruptions and thanked residents for their patience and understanding while efforts to restore full service continue.

The metro urged customers to use water responsibly to help ease pressure on the system while interventions are underway.

Photo for illustration: A reservoir. Photo: File

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