Department of Public Works seeks market input for R4.5b Tshwane inner-city precinct redevelopment

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has published a request for information (RFI) to gather market input on redeveloping the vacant Telkom Towers Precinct, Public Works House, and the Central Government Office.

First announced in mid-September, the initiative aims to attract R4.5b in private investment and generate 12 700 construction jobs in the Pretoria CBD.

The RFI will evaluate technical, commercial, and financial viability, including public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks and private-sector investment conditions.

Data collected through this phase will shape future procurement steps, starting with a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify capable contractors, followed by a request for proposals (RFP) to rehabilitate, operate, and eventually transfer the assets back to the state.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said the total private-sector injection across the precinct is set to reach R4.5b.

“The publication of the RFI marks an important step towards unlocking the potential of Telkom Towers and leveraging private-sector participation in the redevelopment of state assets,” Macpherson said.

“We want to understand what is technically feasible, commercially viable, and financially sustainable, while ensuring that we achieve value for money for the state. This process will allow us to draw on the expertise and capabilities of the market so that we can move this underutilised state asset back into being a productive precinct that delivers value for government and the people of South Africa.”

Completing the project will also save the department almost R7m a month in holding costs incurred while the facility stands unused.

The precinct will integrate Public Works House and the Central Government Office to align with the Tshwane Inner City Regeneration Programme.

Refurbishing all nine buildings in the Telkom Towers precinct is estimated to cost R1.8b to R2.2b, and will yield roughly 106 000m² of gross leasable area.

Submissions must address technical standards for accommodation, PPP structuring, financial bankability, risk allocation, affordability, value for money, and long-term operations and maintenance.

For more information on the RFI, visit the Development Bank of Southern Africa website:

https://www.dbsa.org/sites/default/files/media/documents/2026-10/RFI003.2026_Telkom%20Towers%20complexSS%20Technologies%20Database.pdf.

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