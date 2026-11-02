Dozi forced to stop singing as vocal cord conditions halt performances

Fans of South African singer Dozi are being asked to support him as he prepares for urgent surgery after being diagnosed with conditions affecting his vocal cords.

According to Bella of Dozi Music Management, the singer has been diagnosed with Reinke’s oedema and leukoplakia and is currently unable to sing.

Surgery is scheduled for November 9, 2026. His management says he could be unable to perform and earn an income from shows for up to six months while undergoing treatment and recovering.

A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign, “Pennies op die spoor – Dozi”, has been launched to help ease the financial pressure. The campaign has a target of R500 000 to support his medical expenses, recovery and essential living costs.

In an emotional appeal, Bella called on fans, friends, fellow artists and the entertainment industry to stand beside the singer.

She said supporters had shared years of music, laughter and special memories with Dozi, and urged those touched by his music to help him through this difficult period.

The appeal extends to radio and television platforms, with management asking for assistance in spreading the word about the fundraiser.

Supporters who cannot contribute financially are encouraged to share the campaign with family, friends and their social networks, send messages of encouragement and keep Dozi in their prayers.

Bella said the singer’s greatest wish is to return to the stage and do what he loves as soon as his health and voice allow.

She thanked everyone who contributes, shares the appeal or offers support, saying both she and Dozi deeply appreciate every gesture.

To contribute or share the fundraiser, visit the Dozi medical support campaign on BackaBuddy.

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