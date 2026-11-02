Pretoria weather: Rain and thunderstorms on the cards as November begins

Pretoria residents should keep their umbrellas handy as November begins, with warm conditions, showers and thundershowers expected at the start of the week.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot on Monday, November 2, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. Hot conditions are expected in places in the northern parts of the province.

Rain chances will remain part of the outlook into Tuesday. In its forecast published by government news agency SAnews, SAWS indicated that isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers would be possible over several parts of South Africa on November 2 and 3.

Vox Weather also highlighted unsettled conditions for Monday, drawing attention to SAWS severe thunderstorm warnings affecting parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. Its forecast indicated cooler, wetter weather over southern parts of the country and KwaZulu-Natal.

While thundershowers are forecast for Gauteng, Monday’s yellow level 1 severe thunderstorm warning applies to the southern parts of the province and does not cover Pretoria.

Potential impacts in the warning area include localised flooding, damage to settlements, property and temporary structures, and disruptions to electricity supply and communications.

Residents planning outdoor activities or travelling during rainy periods should monitor updated forecasts. SAWS has advised the public to allow extra travel time and exercise caution on wet roads, particularly where visibility is reduced.

Across the rest of the country, the first half of the week will bring a mixture of heat, rain and thunderstorms. On Monday, a yellow level 4 warning covers parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning could cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.

By Wednesday, November 4, SAWS expects fine and warm to very hot conditions over central and western South Africa. Parts of the east will be partly cloudy and cool, with possible morning drizzle along the eastern Drakensberg and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

SAWS has encouraged residents to stay hydrated, take precautions against heat exposure and carry umbrellas or raincoats where showers are expected.

Residents should continue monitoring official SAWS and Vox Weather updates as forecasts and warning areas change.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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