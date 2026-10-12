CrimeNews

Pretoria mother of two missing for nearly two weeks

The family of missing Pretoria woman Serah-Lee Venter, 27, is appealing for help nearly two weeks after she was last seen in Theresapark.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria woman and mother of two missing for nearly two weeks
Missing Pretoria woman and mother of two Serah-Lee Venter, 27, was last seen in Theresapark on September 29.

Pretoria mother of two Serah-Lee Venter, 27, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Her family is appealing for help to find her.

A 27-year-old Pretoria woman and mother of two, Serah-Lee Venter, has been missing for nearly two weeks after she was last seen in Theresapark.

According to a missing person appeal, Venter was last seen on Tuesday, September 29. Her family is appealing for information that could help locate her.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes. Her photograph is being circulated in the hope that someone will recognise her and come forward with information.

The appeal urges residents of Theresapark, Pretoria North, Akasia and surrounding communities to help by sharing her photograph and reporting any relevant information.

Someone may have seen Venter since September 29 without realising she had been reported missing.

According to information supplied in the appeal, her disappearance has been recorded with police. The family provided Occurrence Book reference number 757/10/2026, but no formal case number was included.

Anyone with information about Venter’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen her, can call or WhatsApp 076 905 8874.

Information can also be reported to the nearest police station, quoting the OB reference number.

The appeal asks the public to share accurate information and avoid circulating rumours or unconfirmed sightings while efforts to find Venter continue.

*Please note this article has been amended

Also read: Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

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5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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