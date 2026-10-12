Pretoria mother of two missing for nearly two weeks

Pretoria mother of two Serah-Lee Venter, 27, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Her family is appealing for help to find her.

A 27-year-old Pretoria woman and mother of two, Serah-Lee Venter, has been missing for nearly two weeks after she was last seen in Theresapark.

According to a missing person appeal, Venter was last seen on Tuesday, September 29. Her family is appealing for information that could help locate her.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes. Her photograph is being circulated in the hope that someone will recognise her and come forward with information.

The appeal urges residents of Theresapark, Pretoria North, Akasia and surrounding communities to help by sharing her photograph and reporting any relevant information.

Someone may have seen Venter since September 29 without realising she had been reported missing.

According to information supplied in the appeal, her disappearance has been recorded with police. The family provided Occurrence Book reference number 757/10/2026, but no formal case number was included.

Anyone with information about Venter’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen her, can call or WhatsApp 076 905 8874.

Information can also be reported to the nearest police station, quoting the OB reference number.

The appeal asks the public to share accurate information and avoid circulating rumours or unconfirmed sightings while efforts to find Venter continue.

*Please note this article has been amended

Also read: Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.