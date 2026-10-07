Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

A man who would give someone the clothes off his back, a devoted father and a protector of his community — this is how Wayne Bezuidenhout’s loved ones will remember him.

Messages of condolence have been streaming in on WhatsApp and social media following the death of the 45-year-old, who battled an aggressive form of lymphoma.

A tribute drive is planned in his honour today, October 7, as family, friends and community members remember his generosity and dedication to keeping others safe.

For his wife, Corlien, Wayne’s willingness to help anyone, often at his own expense, was one of his defining qualities.

“He would take off his own clothes and give them to someone else, often at his own expense,” she said.

The couple had been together since 2005 and married in 2013.

Their nine-year-old daughter, whom Corlien affectionately described as his little red-haired “Jakkels”, was at the heart of his vision for a safer community.

According to Corlien, she was the reason Wayne brought his security company into the area. He wanted to protect his own child, every other child and every person in the community.

“That was his vision, and that is his legacy, which Uberwachung and now the Proshield family will carry forward,” she said.

The tributes shared in his memory reflect how deeply that commitment touched those around him.

In an emotional Facebook message, Weandre Venter addressed Wayne affectionately as “Big Boss” and “Mr Wayne”.

“Big Boss, people asked me to speak today, but I couldn’t. I simply couldn’t find the words,” he wrote in a tribute translated from Afrikaans.

“Mr Wayne, you are now in a better place. Your legacy will live on for many years, and the people who knew you will never forget you.

“Mr Wayne, I promise I will make you proud. Rest peacefully now. Everything will be okay.

“I love you. Rest in peace, Mr Wayne.”

Jaco Swanevelder also paid tribute to his “Big Boss”, remembering Wayne’s courage, loyalty and service to the community.

“To our fallen soldier. Your service to the community is complete. Your duty has been fulfilled,” he wrote.

“You stood with courage, served with honour, and gave your strength to protect others.

“Now it is time to rest. May your sacrifice never be forgotten, may your legacy live on in the hearts of those you served, and may your memory forever be a symbol of courage, loyalty and honour.

“Rest peacefully, brave soldier. Your watch is over, but your legacy lives on.”

Swanevelder ended his message with words translated from Afrikaans: “Until we meet again, Wayne Bezuidenhout. You will always be my Big Boss. You were a hero to us all.”

Wayne was diagnosed with lymphoma in November 2025, after being ill for some time.

Corlien said the diagnosis came as a shock.

“He had been sick for a long time, but we did not know it was cancer,” she said.

His first round of chemotherapy brought hope. According to Corlien, he was initially declared clear of the cancer, but it returned aggressively just six weeks later.

“The oncologist explained to me that it was exceptionally aggressive,” she said.

Less than a year passed between his diagnosis and his death. Throughout that time, Corlien said, he fought with everything he had.

“He fought with everything in him — just as that redhead could,” she said.

As condolences continue to arrive, those closest to Wayne are remembering the life he lived: the people he helped, the family he loved and the community he wanted to protect.

Today’s planned tribute drive will honour that life and give those who knew him an opportunity to pay their respects.

Wayne’s funeral will take place in Andeon at 09:00 on Friday, October 9. The full address and location pin will be shared once available.

His vision of a safer community will be carried forward, Corlien said — a lasting legacy inspired by his love for his little girl and his concern for everyone around her.

Mariette van Rooyen of ICE Community Network remembered Wayne’s journey from the early days of Uberwaching to Proshield, praising his care for both the community and his team.

“You worked with your heart, always willing to help and step forward when someone needed you,” she wrote in a tribute translated from Afrikaans.

“Rest peacefully, friend. Your work here is done, but your legacy lives on.”

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