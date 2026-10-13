Pretoria pub shooting: Accused appears in court as slain biker identified

The man accused of involvement in the fatal Pretoria pub shooting has appeared in court, while the biker who died has been identified as 55-year-old Baden Watson.

According to reports, Brian Wesley Smith, 45, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, October 13, on a charge of murder following Saturday night’s shooting at Little Britain Pub in Waterkloof Ridge.

Smith reportedly remains in custody to allow investigators to check his criminal record. He is expected to return to court next week to apply for bail.

Watson was killed and another man wounded during the shooting at the Waterkloof Lifestyle Centre in Cliff Avenue at around 20:00 on October 10.

The surviving victim’s name has not yet been officially confirmed. In a statement following the shooting, Little Britain Pub said he was in a critical condition in hospital.

According to the initial police statement, an argument allegedly broke out between the suspect and the surviving victim before the suspect drew a firearm and shot him.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said preliminary information suggested that only one shot was fired. One cartridge was recovered at the scene.

Police suspect the bullet passed through the wounded man before striking Watson.

Officers arrived to find emergency services treating the surviving victim in front of the pub entrance. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to hospital.

Watson was found inside the pub, near the entrance, and was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect allegedly left on a motorcycle. According to reports, Smith was traced and arrested on Sunday.

Police previously said both victims belonged to the Macs Biker Group, while the suspect was reportedly affiliated with the Crusaders Biker Group.

Following the shooting, Little Britain Pub announced an immediate ban on motorcycle club patches on its premises.

The pub stressed that the policy applied equally to all clubs and did not assign blame to any club or the wider biking community.

It said it would remain bike-friendly and planned to upgrade security measures.

The pub also expressed condolences to Watson’s family and friends and wished the injured man a full recovery.

Police initially said the suspect faced charges of murder and attempted murder. The court report refers to a murder charge.

Also read: Biker killed, another injured in Pretoria pub shooting

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.