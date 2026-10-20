Pretoria boyfriend arrested after police uncover hidden firearm

A Pretoria boyfriend was arrested after Boschkop police uncovered a hidden firearm while responding to a domestic violence complaint on Sunday night, October 18.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers were summoned to Skierlek informal settlement in the Mountain View/Pienaarspoort area at approximately 23:30.

While attending to the complaint, police received information that the complainant’s boyfriend allegedly had a firearm hidden inside the house.

Officers searched the premises and discovered a firearm concealed on top of a doorframe. Its serial number had been filed off.

Van Dyk said six live rounds of 9mm ammunition and one spent cartridge were also found.

The boyfriend was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to establish whether it could be linked to other criminal cases, Van Dyk said.

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