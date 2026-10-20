CrimeNews

Pretoria boyfriend arrested after police uncover hidden firearm

A Pretoria boyfriend was arrested after police responding to a domestic violence complaint found a firearm hidden above a doorframe.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria boyfriend arrested after police uncover hidden firearm
The firearm recovered by Boschkop police during a domestic violence call in Skierlek informal settlement on October 18. Photo: SAPS

A Pretoria boyfriend was arrested after Boschkop police uncovered a hidden firearm while responding to a domestic violence complaint on Sunday night, October 18.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers were summoned to Skierlek informal settlement in the Mountain View/Pienaarspoort area at approximately 23:30.

While attending to the complaint, police received information that the complainant’s boyfriend allegedly had a firearm hidden inside the house.

Officers searched the premises and discovered a firearm concealed on top of a doorframe. Its serial number had been filed off.

Van Dyk said six live rounds of 9mm ammunition and one spent cartridge were also found.

The boyfriend was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to establish whether it could be linked to other criminal cases, Van Dyk said.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button