Raw sewage pollutes Riet River despite Thatchfield bridge clean-up

The removal of nine tree stumps beneath a bridge in Thatchfield, where the Rietspruit flows, brought relief to residents after the stumps trapped rubble, garbage and sand washed downstream during floods.

However, raw sewage continues to pollute the river from a discharge point in Olievenhoutbosch.

Ward 64 councillor Alta de Kock said municipal workers removed the stumps on October 16 and welcomed the work.

”It was great to see the team working to get these heavy stumps out. It was tricky, and the team had to come up with a few plans to remove them,” she said.

Ward 64 Councillor Alta de Kock pointing to the sewage entering the river. Photo: Tshiamo Boikhutso



Uncovered manhole leaks sewage

During a visit to Olievenhoutbosch on October 19, Rekord found sewage flowing from an uncovered manhole in Ext 60, three days after municipal workers had reportedly attended to a blockage at the same site.

De Kock confirmed that municipal workers had been there on October 16 to unblock it, but sewage was still flowing into the river.

Thatchfield resident Natasha Schoeman welcomed the stump removal, saying debris trapped around them had become an eyesore.

”It is heartbreaking to witness the destruction of our natural environment and the danger it poses to residents, wildlife and the entire ecosystem,” she said.

Schoeman said the debris highlighted the waste entering the river alongside sewage.

”This issue has affected residents for nearly two decades and continues to detract from our surroundings. The sewage odour is another concern, affecting residents’ enjoyment of their homes and outdoor spaces,” she said.

One of the tree stumps under the bridge in Thatchfield. Photo: Supplied.

Thatchfield Estate manager Mossie Mostert told Rekord that pollution had persisted for years and people could no longer safely enter the river.

”The sewage smell affects about 50 homes near the river” he said. ”Residents have had to keep their windows closed and use air conditioning to manage the odour.”

Mostert said rainfall sometimes eased the smell, but did not address the pollution.

This update follows the metro’s acknowledgement on October 5 that it was aware of the pollution in the river.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously told Rekord that preliminary investigations found failures and overflows in the wastewater collection network could be contributing, although other sources were also being considered.

Municipal workers unblocking the manhole in Olievenhoutbosch. Photo: Supplied

Tshwane Metro Ward 64. Map: openalfa.com/Dylan Moss

Mashigo cited work near the R55 and Rietspruit, where teams previously cleared a manhole obstruction and rebuilt its chamber.

‘The city also completed the planning and design of three infrastructure projects intended to address further failures,” he said.

”These include repairing a collapsed 800mm outfall sewer pipe in Rietspruit, constructing a sewer pipe river crossing at Imbongolo Street in Olievenhoutbosch, and reconstructing a collapsed sewer line at Kiaat and Assegaai streets.”

However, the projects remain subject to environmental approvals and other processes before construction can begin.

Mashigo said the metro conducts monthly inspections and water-quality monitoring, while relevant departments carry out routine inspections and maintenance.

”Response teams attend to reported faults to limit environmental impacts and reduce pollutants washing downstream during heavy rainfall,” he said.

He added that while immediate risks and faults were prioritised, longer-term infrastructure projects depended on approvals, budgeting, and construction.

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