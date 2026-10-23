Man critically injured, woman seriously hurt in Pretoria East accident

A man was critically injured and a woman sustained serious injuries in a crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Wapadrand, Pretoria East, on Thursday, October 22.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it received a call from Alpha Security Forum just after 11:00.

According to VEMRU, responders found the two occupants trapped on top of each other inside the vehicle.

The seriously injured woman was quickly freed before rescuers used equipment to force open a door to reach the critically injured man.

Both patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not provided.

VEMRU thanked Emer-G-Med, Netcare911, FunCure EMS, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services, Gauteng Traffic Police and SAPS for their assistance.

The volunteer organisation, a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation, responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge and relies on sponsors and donations to cover its operational costs.Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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