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Man critically injured, woman seriously hurt in Pretoria East accident

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle following a serious crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Wapadrand.

October 23, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man critically injured, woman seriously hurt in Pretoria East accident
Emergency responders freed two trapped occupants after a crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Wapadrand. Photo: Supplied.

A man was critically injured and a woman sustained serious injuries in a crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Wapadrand, Pretoria East, on Thursday, October 22.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it received a call from Alpha Security Forum just after 11:00.

According to VEMRU, responders found the two occupants trapped on top of each other inside the vehicle.

The seriously injured woman was quickly freed before rescuers used equipment to force open a door to reach the critically injured man.

Both patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not provided.

VEMRU thanked Emer-G-Med, Netcare911, FunCure EMS, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services, Gauteng Traffic Police and SAPS for their assistance.

The volunteer organisation, a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation, responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge and relies on sponsors and donations to cover its operational costs.Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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October 23, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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