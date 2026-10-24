One person killed and more than 40 shacks destroyed in Bagdad informal settlement fire

One person has been found dead after a fire destroyed more than 40 shacks at the Bagdad informal settlement in Salvokop, Pretoria West, on Saturday morning, October 24.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson and deputy chief, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, confirmed that one person was found among the rubble following a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Radebe-Kgiba said the department received an emergency call during the early hours of the morning.

“Upon receiving the call, the city dispatched multiple emergency resources to the scene to contain the fire, prevent it from spreading to neighbouring structures and safeguard the lives of residents and emergency personnel.”

She said preliminary information indicated that more than 40 shacks had been affected by the fire.

“Firefighting operations are ongoing as emergency personnel work to bring the situation under control. The full extent of the damage will be determined once firefighting operations are concluded,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba said community members had been asked to assist in verifying whether all residents had been accounted for. At this stage, the number of people affected had not yet been confirmed.

“The City of Tshwane extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

She urged residents to stay away from the affected area and allow emergency personnel to complete their operations safely.

The public was also asked to refrain from circulating unverified information about the incident.

Radebe-Kgiba urged residents of informal settlements to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of fires, particularly in densely populated areas where structures are built close to one another and fires can spread rapidly.

Residents are reminded of the following fire safety measures:

Evacuate immediately when instructed: If a fire breaks out nearby, move away from the affected structures and proceed to a safe, open area. Do not return to retrieve personal belongings.

Avoid inhaling smoke: Smoke can cause serious respiratory complications. Residents should move away from smoke and avoid entering affected structures, even when attempting to retrieve valuables.

Use safe cooking and heating practices: Never leave cooking unattended, and keep open flames, candles, paraffin appliances and other heat sources away from combustible materials.

Exercise caution when using electrical appliances: Avoid overloading electrical sockets, using damaged electrical cables or making unsafe electrical connections.

Store flammable materials safely: Keep petrol, paraffin and other flammable substances away from open flames and heat sources, and store them in appropriate, secure containers.

Radebe-Kgiba said Disaster Risk Management would conduct assessments to determine the extent of the damage and provide the necessary assistance to affected families.

“The Emergency Services Department would like to remind residents to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, open flames, candles, paraffin stoves and heating devices, especially during the winter season when the risk of residential fires increases.”

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling the toll-free number 107 or 012 358 6300/6400.

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