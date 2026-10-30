Young investors put their skills to the test in the JSE Investment Challenge

A virtual R1 million portfolio gives young people room to explore investing, make decisions and learn from the results without putting real money at risk. That is the opportunity offered by the JSE Investment Challenge, which attracted record participation in 2026.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this year’s winners on 16 October, following a competition that drew almost 92,000 learners and students from across South Africa. Participation increased by 39% compared with 2025, marking one of the strongest periods of growth in the programme’s history.

Image: Supplied

Teams invested their virtual funds in JSE-listed securities, gaining experience in research, portfolio construction, risk assessment and portfolio management. The challenge introduces participants to the decisions involved in investing and helps them understand how those choices affect a portfolio.

“Financial literacy is one of the most powerful tools for expanding opportunity and enabling meaningful economic participation. Our goal is not simply to teach young people about investing but to help develop the investors, entrepreneurs and capital market participants of the future. The record growth in this year’s Challenge demonstrates a strong appetite among young South Africans to learn, engage and take ownership of their financial futures,” said Ralph Speirs, Senior CSI Officer at the JSE.

Image: Supplied

Celebrating the 2026 school winners

Aurora Girls High School in Gauteng dominated the Schools Income Portfolio category. BR- Lightning Legends placed first, followed by BR- Golden Queens in second and BR- Money Mambas in third. BR- Million Traders from Kelokitso High School in Gauteng finished fourth, while BR- Charlie’s Angels, also from Aurora Girls High School, took fifth place.

In the Schools Equity Portfolio category, MP 2026 from Mpumelelo Secondary School in Mpumalanga claimed first place. CK 1- GEMINI from Tsogo Secondary School in North West placed second, followed by Quadstines from Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal in third. Swift Traders from De La Salle Holy Cross College in Gauteng finished fourth, with FCP-BET from Curro Foreshore in the Western Cape placing fifth.

AHS-Money Laundering from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Gauteng won the Schools Speculator Portfolio category. BHK-Speculative Storm from Lethukuthula Secondary School in Gauteng took second place. NYS- Green Stallion Household and NYS-Bull Syndicate, both from Wynberg Boys’ High School in the Western Cape, placed third and fourth respectively. AHS-Stockers from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool completed the top five.

Western Cape teams secured all five places in the Schools ETF/ETN Portfolio category. NYS-Statistical Chaos from Wynberg Girls’ High School placed first, followed by fellow school team NYS-Ellite Equity’s in second. BGC – Lisa se span from Hoërskool Stellenbosch finished third. NYS-Compound Crew and NYS-The Profit Prophets, both from Wynberg Girls’ High School, placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Image: Supplied

University teams earn their place

L & T investments from Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape won the University Speculator Portfolio category. UWC – Hard Equities from the University of the Western Cape took second place, while MAF-Achievers from the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal finished third.

In the University ETF/ETN Portfolio category, UWC- Phoenix Force from the University of the Western Cape placed first. Kudu Kapital from the University of the Witwatersrand in Gauteng finished second, followed by UWC – Zarya Investments from the University of the Western Cape in third.

Image: Supplied

Winners across the schools and university competitions received prizes collectively valued at R1 million, comprising investment vouchers and a trip to an international stock exchange for the University Speculator Portfolio winners.

Building financial knowledge for the future

The JSE aims to extend the programme’s reach so that more young South Africans can access practical financial education.

“The record participation we have seen this year reinforces the importance and relevance of the JSE Investment Challenge. As we look ahead, our ambition is to continue growing the programme, reaching even more learners and students across South Africa and ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have access to practical financial education,” said Speirs.

Image: Supplied

The Investment Challenge forms part of the JSE’s broader financial education efforts, alongside the Virtual Trading Game and #SheInvests. Together, these programmes aim to improve financial literacy, broaden participation in investing and strengthen understanding of South Africa’s capital markets.

Give your team the opportunity to learn about investing. For information on registration for the 2027 JSE Investment Challenge, visit schools.jse.co.za or university.jse.co.za.

Image: Supplied