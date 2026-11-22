More than 170 arrested during festive season Operation Shanela in Olievenhoutbosch

Police arrested more than 170 suspects during a high-visibility festive season operation in Olievenhoutbosch 2 on Saturday, November 21.

The multidisciplinary #SaferFestiveSeason #OperationShanela was led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Fred Kekana, and Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine.

During the operation, police arrested 131 suspects for being in the country illegally, 15 for possession of drugs and 27 for drunk driving.

Police also closed six liquor outlets for contravening the Liquor Act. Several motorists were fined for various traffic violations.

Members of the Gauteng Provincial Head Office Corporate Communication Unit also took part in the operation.

They distributed crime-prevention pamphlets and spoke with community members about personal safety and the importance of reporting crime.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police would continue to intensify operations throughout the festive season.

“Operation Shanela II is about making our communities safer during the festive season. We are increasing police visibility, enforcing the law and working closely with the community to prevent crime and protect residents,” Muridili said.

She added that police would continue to target illegal liquor outlets, drug-related crime, drunk driving and other offences that put communities at risk.

Operation Shanela II forms part of the South African Police Service’s ongoing efforts to intensify crime prevention, strengthen police visibility and create a safer environment during the festive season.

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