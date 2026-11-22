Loftus Stadium road closures: Streets to avoid during Sundowns and Chiefs match

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has urged motorists to plan alternative routes ahead of the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs match at Loftus Stadium on Sunday afternoon, November 22.

TMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mahamba said several streets near the stadium will be closed from 08:00 to 20:00.

The affected streets are:

– Park Street and Farenden Street

– Park Street and Ayton Street

– Beckett Street and Park Street

– Farenden Street and Arcadia Street

– Park Street and Orient Street

– Park Street and Kirkness Street

– Eastwood Street and Arcadia Street

– Lynnwood Street and Walton Jameson Avenue – Lynnwood Road and University Road

– Walton Jameson Street and Villa Street

– Walton Jameson Street and Bond Street

– Brecher Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

– Maple Street and Ivy Street

– Maple Street and Myrtle Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including Francis Baard Street, Pretorius Street, Stanza Bopape Street, Justice Mahomed Street, Florence Ribeiro Avenue, Middel Street, Jan Shoba Street and Leyds Street.

TMPD and South African Police Service (SAPS) officers will be deployed to monitor traffic on the affected streets.

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