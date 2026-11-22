Tshwane to implement further water-supply measures amid low pressure in Region 4

Tshwane will implement further water-supply management measures from 18:00 on the evening of Sunday, November 22, due to high consumption.

The metro said the measures were prompted by pressure on Rand Water’s Palmiet and Hartbeeshoek supply systems.

Tshwane’s water supply remains under significant pressure.

Low incoming supply and pressure from Rand Water’s Palmiet system are affecting Region 4 and parts of Regions 1 and 3.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said some customers may experience low water pressure or interruptions while reservoirs recover.

Region 1 remains under significant pressure, particularly the Soshanguve L and Mabopane systems. Soshanguve L’s reservoirs and tower are critically low, affecting supply to high-lying areas.

“The Akasia system is being monitored closely as part of the wider supply constraints affecting the western network,” Mashigo said.

Operational interventions are continuing to balance available supply and support reservoir recovery.

Supply in Region 2 remains generally stable in Wonderboom, Magalieskruin, Sinoville and Montana.

In Region 3, Atteridgeville LL remains under pressure, while Klapperkop Reservoir is low.

“Hercules East North is also under strain, while The Heights reservoirs still have some water. However, continued low incoming supply could affect the areas they serve,” Mashigo said.

Region 4 remains one of the metro’s most severely affected regions, with significant pressure across the Palmiet-dependent supply network.

The most critical systems include:

Laudium Reservoir: Critically low, placing supply under pressure.

Atteridgeville HL Reservoir: Critically depleted, affecting its ability to sustain supply.

Rooihuiskraal reservoirs: Both storage compartments are effectively empty.

Heuweloord Reservoir: Storage is low and requires close monitoring.Brakfontein, Bakenkop and Louwlardia: Under pressure and vulnerable to further deterioration.

Doringkloof and Clifton: Storage levels remain constrained and require monitoring.

“The inadequate incoming supply and low upstream pressures are preventing several reservoirs from recovering sufficiently to sustain normal demand,” Mashigo said.

Supply in Region 5 remains relatively stable in Cullinan and Rayton. Refilwe Reservoir has less water in storage and remains under close monitoring.

Region 6 is critically low, with the Mamelodi R3 and R4 reservoirs effectively empty.

Murrayfield is also low, and storage remains constrained.

Mashigo said the metro is working with Rand Water to improve incoming supply to Palmiet.

Residents are urged to use water sparingly.

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