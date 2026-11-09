Young man fights armed intruders to protect his mother in Hartbeespoort

A Hartbeespoort mother has described how her 20-year-old son fought armed intruders at their property, desperate to prevent them from reaching her inside the house.

According to Zelda, her son Marcus, who turns 21 in a few weeks, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4.

She said the intruders were armed with knives, a garden fork and a hammer.

Marcus initially managed to disarm a man carrying the garden fork and pushed two intruders down the stairs, leaving one *unconscious momentarily*, according to his mother. She said more intruders then appeared.

Zelda said her son fought for almost an hour before an attacker struck him in the back with a hammer. The men then overpowered him, tied him up and stole his belongings.

Throughout the ordeal, the intruders repeatedly demanded to know where his parents were and asked for the house keys.

According to Zelda, Marcus told them his father was asleep and armed, warning them against going to the house. He also told them he did not have the keys.

She said she had been inside, unaware of the attack.

“Mom, all I was praying was that the house was locked and that you couldn’t hear us,” Marcus later told her.

“Mom, it could have turned out really bad if you came out. I would rather fight them alone knowing you are safe.”

For Zelda, the most devastating moment came when her son reached her door, still tied up and covered in blood.

She described him as battered and bruised, with both fear and relief in his eyes.

“That is an image I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Despite the weapons used during the attack, Zelda said no blade pierced her son’s body. She expressed gratitude that he had survived an ordeal she feared could so easily have ended differently.

The stolen items included his PlayStation, monitor, cellphone, headphones, Wi-Fi router and speaker.

Zelda said the loss had left Marcus angry and heartbroken shortly before his milestone birthday. The family plans to replace his belongings gradually.

“Material things can be replaced. My son cannot.”

She thanked PPS Security and its responding officer for assisting the family.

According to Zelda, two police officers arrived approximately half an hour later, followed by forensic personnel and detectives. She said the family had received a case number by 07:00 that morning.

She praised the responding officers’ professionalism and attention to detail.

The family has since reviewed and strengthened security at the property. Zelda urged residents to check their alarms, electric fences and other security systems regularly, particularly after thunderstorms and lightning.

She said she was sharing their experience to encourage vigilance and highlight the emotional impact violent crime leaves behind.

“We will be more vigilant, but we refuse to allow these criminals to control our lives.”

Her message to Marcus was that he never needed to put himself in danger to prove his love for her.

“You don’t have to risk your life to be my hero. You already are.”

Police could not confirm the incident or provide further details by the time of publication.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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