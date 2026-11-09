Family day puts community spirit at the heart of hospice support

The community came together at Alkantrant Park on November 7 for the Kick Back and Relax Family Day, an event combining outdoor activities, entertainment and fundraising in support of Sungardens Hospice.

The day kicked off with a 2.5km fun walk, attracting participants of all ages, including young children and their furry companions.

The event was organised through a collaboration between Sungardens Hospice, Atterbury Property and the incoming ward councillor, giving residents an opportunity to spend time together while supporting a local organisation.

Nikkie Taylor and Pieter van Heerden

Luhandro Combrinck, Andrea Poots and Kiara-Lee Combrinck Caileigh Victor and Tania de Klerk with Buksie Wesley and Jo-ann Bosch

Sungardens Hospice general manager Pieter van Heerden said the event was particularly meaningful as the organisation celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

“For the past 40 years, we have been part of the community and supported by the community. This is an opportunity for people to come out, relax, bring their families and enjoy the day,” he said.

After the walk, visitors could enjoy food from local vendors, watch the rugby on a big screen and browse items sold in support of the hospice.

Maano, Anza, Andisa and Vhulahani Tshikororo Nompilo Xaba and Petronela Chabangu Neill and Charlize Geldenhuys with Dido and Pixie Soné Boshoff and Andrew Grundlingh

An information stand was also available to educate residents about palliative care and the services offered by the organisation.

Van Heerden said the event was not only about fundraising but also about creating awareness of palliative care and giving people an opportunity to learn more about the work done by Sungardens Hospice.

Benjamin Hodgson and Monique Bignoux with Lei-Lei

The family day formed part of the organisation’s ongoing relationship with the community, whose support has helped sustain its work over four decades

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