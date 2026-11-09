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Family day puts community spirit at the heart of hospice support

Residents, families and their four-legged companions gathered at Alkantrant Park for a fun-filled family day in support of Sungardens Hospice, which is celebrating 40 years of serving the community.

6 hours ago
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read
Jurie Human & GrandKids, Kara & Anje Human with Chino the dog.

The community came together at Alkantrant Park on November 7 for the Kick Back and Relax Family Day, an event combining outdoor activities, entertainment and fundraising in support of Sungardens Hospice.

The day kicked off with a 2.5km fun walk, attracting participants of all ages, including young children and their furry companions.

The event was organised through a collaboration between Sungardens Hospice, Atterbury Property and the incoming ward councillor, giving residents an opportunity to spend time together while supporting a local organisation.

Nikkie Taylor and Pieter van Heerden
Luhandro Combrinck, Andrea Poots and Kiara-Lee Combrinck
Caileigh Victor and Tania de Klerk with Buksie
Wesley and Jo-ann Bosch

Sungardens Hospice general manager Pieter van Heerden said the event was particularly meaningful as the organisation celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

“For the past 40 years, we have been part of the community and supported by the community. This is an opportunity for people to come out, relax, bring their families and enjoy the day,” he said.

After the walk, visitors could enjoy food from local vendors, watch the rugby on a big screen and browse items sold in support of the hospice.

Maano, Anza, Andisa and Vhulahani Tshikororo
Nompilo Xaba and Petronela Chabangu
Neill and Charlize Geldenhuys with Dido and Pixie
Soné Boshoff and Andrew Grundlingh

An information stand was also available to educate residents about palliative care and the services offered by the organisation.

Van Heerden said the event was not only about fundraising but also about creating awareness of palliative care and giving people an opportunity to learn more about the work done by Sungardens Hospice.

Benjamin Hodgson and Monique Bignoux with Lei-Lei

The family day formed part of the organisation’s ongoing relationship with the community, whose support has helped sustain its work over four decades

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Pamela Vuba 1 minute read

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Pamela Vuba

Pamela is a junior journalist at Rekord who focuses on community news in Pretoria, particularly in the eastern parts of the capital city. Pamela writes for the Pretoria East Rekord as well as Rekord’s online platforms.
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