Waterkloof Glen festival celebrates community spirit

NG Kerk Oosterlig opened its doors to the wider community for its annual Oosterfees, an initiative focused on uniting residents through music, food and shared experiences.

The festival is centred on creating opportunities for residents to connect beyond their everyday routines and build relationships with those around them.

Chrizelda and Leia Munnik Amy Cross and Hendrik Dreyer Juane Smit and Wihan Rheeder

Church communications spokesperson Dené Vorster said the event was particularly important at a time when people were becoming increasingly isolated.

“People are living isolated lives. People are at home and aren’t connecting with one another. Especially now, in an age of AI, it’s easier to isolate yourself and just stay home,” she said.

Sonnet and Petrie Botha Ajana Stadler and Wenda Nely

Vorster said the festival was an invitation to the community to experience the importance of togetherness.

“You don’t have to do life alone. Let’s just celebrate life together,” she said.

The festival featured food stalls, local vendors, a children’s entertainment area, refreshments and live performances by local artists.

Among the performers were Carly, Morris Paige and Reborn, while the event also provided an opportunity for emerging musicians to perform before a wider audience.

Vorster said supporting local talent was another important part of the festival.

Frans Sr, Frans Jr and Anli Lombard

The event was made possible through contributions from church members, volunteers and local vendors.

Congregants also donate ingredients and other supplies needed to prepare food and run the festival.

According to Vorster, the festival is not intended to generate a profit, but rather to cover its own costs and serve the community.

She said seeing volunteers give up their time and resources to make the event possible was particularly meaningful.

With its combination of entertainment, local talent and community participation, Oosterfees continues to create a space where residents can meet, connect and celebrate together.

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