Theft tops 105 reported crime incidents in Kameeldrift

Kameeldrift recorded a 26.5% increase in reported crime incidents during October, with theft emerging as the most frequently reported offence, according to the latest statistics released by the Kameeldrift Community Policing Forum (CPF).

The CPF reported 105 incidents during October, compared with 83 incidents recorded during the same month in 2025. This represents an increase of 22 reports year-on-year.

The figures highlight growing concerns about crime in the area and the importance of continued co-operation between residents, law enforcement agencies and community safety structures.

CPF representative Erika Lingenfelder said the statistics provide an overview of the crime trends affecting the community and reinforce the need for residents to remain vigilant.

She said community participation, information sharing and crime prevention initiatives remained important in addressing safety challenges in Kameeldrift.

Property offences dominate monthly statistics

According to the October statistics, theft was the leading reported incident, with 26 cases recorded.

Damage to infrastructure followed with 18 reports, while break-ins accounted for 14 incidents.

The figures indicate that property-related offences remain a significant concern for the community.

Sector 2 recorded the highest number of incidents, with 69 reports, accounting for the majority of reported cases across Kameeldrift.

Sector 3 followed with 23 incidents, while Sector 1 recorded 12, and Sector 4 had the lowest number, with one incident reported during the month.

The CPF also identified Fridays as the day with the highest number of reported incidents, followed by Thursdays and Wednesdays.

Residents have consequently been encouraged to exercise additional caution, particularly towards the end of the working week, and to report suspicious behaviour through the appropriate channels.

Volunteers clock 416 patrol hours

Despite the increase in reported incidents, community members continued contributing towards local crime prevention efforts.

The CPF recorded 416 volunteer patrol hours during October, with patrollers dedicating their time to monitoring the area and supporting broader safety initiatives.

Lingenfelder expressed appreciation to CPF members, patrollers, SAPS members, private security partners and community volunteers for their continued commitment.

The CPF emphasised that crime prevention requires collective responsibility and urged residents to take practical steps to protect themselves and their neighbourhoods.

These include securing homes, vehicles and valuables, reporting suspicious activity promptly, looking out for neighbours and sharing only verified safety information.

Residents are also encouraged to support community patrol initiatives and communicate incidents through the appropriate reporting channels.

The CPF said continued co-operation between the community and its safety partners remained essential in strengthening crime prevention efforts and creating a safer environment for everyone.

Residents who want to become involved in community safety initiatives can join the Kameeldrift CPF’s WhatsApp channel or Facebook community page to receive updates and information.

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