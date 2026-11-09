Armed robbery at Centurion shopping centre

Two armed men robbed Cash Crusaders at Raslouw Lifestyle Shopping Centre in Centurion on Sunday morning, November 8, escaping with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the business robbery occurred at approximately 10:30.

An employee was approaching the shop entrance to direct customers when two men entered, one carrying a backpack.

The employee allegedly asked the man to leave his bag at the counter, in line with the shop’s rules, but he refused.

Van Dyk said that while the employee was explaining the rules, the second man allegedly pressed a firearm against his waist and ordered him to accompany them to the safe containing cellphones.

As they approached the safe door, the employee ran towards the kitchen door, leaving the suspects inside the shop.

After the robbers left, the employee and his colleagues checked the premises and discovered that cellphones and cash had been stolen.

The suspects fled in an unidentified vehicle. Its registration number was not recorded.

No shots were fired and no employees were injured.

Wierdabrug police are investigating a case of business robbery.

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