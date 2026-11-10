Man tortured and left for dead for hours while cycling to work

A man was tortured and left for dead for hours after being attacked while cycling to work near the Firolaz plots just outside Pretoria on November 5, according to his family.

His colleagues found him tied up and critically injured after he failed to arrive at work, prompting a search by his family and co-workers.

The family has asked to remain anonymous, saying they fear for their lives.

The United Independent Movement’s (UIM) Jacques Venter in Tshwane shared a statement on behalf of the family on November 6, with their permission.

According to his wife, her husband left home on his bicycle shortly before 05:00.

Shortly before 11:00, his employer called to ask whether she knew where he was, as he had not arrived at work.

She immediately contacted their daughter, who confirmed that her father was not at home. She then asked her daughter and their landlord to search for him, while his colleagues also began looking.

His colleagues subsequently found him tied up with extensive injuries.

The family confirmed that he had been tortured and left for dead for hours.

According to the family’s statement, he sustained a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, multiple fractures to his hands and arms, broken ribs and burns across his body.

His wife said in the November 6 statement that he was in a critical condition in hospital. He had been intubated, sedated and placed in a medically induced coma.

The family was awaiting further assessments from an orthopaedic surgeon, a neurosurgeon and a trauma surgeon.

“My husband is fighting for his life after an extremely violent and traumatic attack,” his wife said.

She appealed for assistance to ensure that the attack was thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

His wife said her immediate priority was her husband’s survival and recovery, but she also wanted to ensure that the attack was not overlooked.

“We are deeply concerned by the brutality of this attack and the fear the family is living with. The United Independent Movement in Tshwane will assist the family in seeking answers and following up with the relevant authorities.

“Our priority is to support them during this traumatic time and help ensure their call for justice is heard,” said Jacques Venter.

Police could not confirm the incident or provide further details by the time of publication.

Also read: Young man fights armed intruders to protect his mother in Hartbeespoort

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.