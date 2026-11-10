Police warn college students against bogus recruitment scams in Pretoria CBD

Members of the Pretoria Central SAPS, the Department of Social Development and the Hawks have cautioned Richfield College students against bogus recruitment scams that could expose them to human trafficking.

The engagement took place at the college’s Pretoria campus, at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Helen Joseph streets on November 6.

Central SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise said the engagement aimed to address human trafficking, provide guidance, tackle recruitment scams, and outline the correct reporting procedure.

“Human trafficking remains one of the major concerns globally, and South Africa is not exempt from such criminal acts. Do your research and inform others about your whereabouts at all times. Another pressing issue is that if a person has a reasonable doubt that someone close to them is missing, one can immediately report to the police without any waiting period,” Nkhumise said.

Nkhumise and Constable Yvonne Motau addressed the learners for the police, while Lieutenant Sekgothodi from the Hawks and her team sensitised them to the investigation process.

Students learn to spot warning signs

The Department of Social Development talked to the students about emotional support, protection, referrals, and available social services.

The session concluded with questions and answers, during which informative pamphlets were handed out to educate the audience on the issue.

The station commander, Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba, urged the community to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in the CBD and to be wary of bogus recruitment agents, prophets, institutions, and cults targeting young people.

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