Hercules father arrested after allegedly threatening to kill wife

A 41-year-old Hercules father was arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife, pointing a firearm at her and threatening to kill her on Monday, November 9.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said Hercules SAPS officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at approximately 16:45.

The woman had fled the residence, leaving her two young sons, aged eight and 10, behind.

Van Dyk said police subsequently traced the woman, who alleged that her husband had assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm.

Officers accompanied her back to the residence, where she pointed out where the firearm and ammunition had allegedly been concealed.

Police recovered a firearm and 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition hidden inside a box.

The man was arrested after he could not produce a valid firearm licence.

He faces charges of assault related to domestic violence, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 10.

Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers for their swift response and commitment to protecting victims.

Thine urged victims of domestic violence to seek assistance and report abuse to police.

He emphasised that violence against women and children must never be treated as a private family matter or tolerated under any circumstances.

Victims seeking safe accommodation and support in Tshwane can contact Youth for Survival’s Tshwane One Stop Safe House for Women and Children in Pretoria. The organisation offers short-term transit accommodation for abused women and their children, along with counselling, legal assistance and skills development. Call 012 304 0001 to enquire about assistance and admission arrangements.

The Mali Martin Polokegong Centre in Bronkhorstspruit also provides emergency and temporary accommodation for women and children exposed to violence. Contact its main office on 013 935 8032 to enquire about placement. Families should confirm available space and arrangements for accompanying children before travelling to either service.

Anyone in immediate danger should call SAPS on 10111. Victims needing help finding shelter can contact the National Shelter Movement’s toll-free, 24-hour helpline on 0800 001 005.

Also read: Young man fights armed intruders to protect his mother in Hartbeespoort

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.